SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $152,000 in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 740,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 53.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 459,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

NYSE FNA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $520,930.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,562 shares of company stock worth $13,054,310 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

