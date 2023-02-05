SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $164,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,779,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 61,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.94) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,070 ($13.21) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.13) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Stock Down 2.2 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

NGG opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

