SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Citigroup lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.91 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

