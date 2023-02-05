SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $281,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Five Below by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $199.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

