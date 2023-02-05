SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.27 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $604.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

