SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

