SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 180.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Profile

NYSE:TRI opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $121.75.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

