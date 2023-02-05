SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $147,559.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

