SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 343,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 139,744 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 9.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.74 and a beta of 1.97. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.