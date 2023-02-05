SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,263 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -160.78%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,932 shares of company stock worth $30,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Stories

