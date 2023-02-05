SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 17,388 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,283,001 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $14,936,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 36,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $863.62 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

