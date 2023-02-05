SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 35,934 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,042,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,994,000 after acquiring an additional 734,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,564 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 901,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,324,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

NYSE GGB opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

About Gerdau

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.