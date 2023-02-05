SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 46,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

