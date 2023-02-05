SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 210,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,536.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $682,975. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

