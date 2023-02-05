SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.64 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

