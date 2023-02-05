SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLX opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

