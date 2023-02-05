SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1,482.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 220,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 47.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $917.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.65 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

