SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Berry by 597.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 341,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $699.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

