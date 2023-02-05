SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KE stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

