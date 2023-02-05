SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $93.92 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -3,422.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.