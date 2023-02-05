SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,364 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $112.20 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 267.14 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

