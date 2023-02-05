SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 116,463 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

THR opened at $24.00 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $100.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

