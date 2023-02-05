SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.7 %

About FormFactor

FORM stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.