SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 459 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
