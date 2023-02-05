SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 486 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Arrow Financial stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.