SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 614 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Camden National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Price Performance

Camden National Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Stories

