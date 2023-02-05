SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,392 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,234. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

