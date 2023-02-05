SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $159,000 Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 26.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 3.3 %

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Shares of WFG stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.