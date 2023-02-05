SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

GMRE stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $740.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.