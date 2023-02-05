SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $77,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 22.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 49,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

