Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,629.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,509 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,922.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,811.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 30,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 179,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 170,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 180,997 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

