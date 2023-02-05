ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 941 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ShockWave Medical Trading Down 1.1 %
SWAV stock opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.45. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
