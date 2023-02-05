Sicart Associates LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,316.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,912 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $144.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

