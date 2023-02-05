Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $364,999.65 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $364,999.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $54.81 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

