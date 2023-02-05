SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
