SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SilverCrest Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 164,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.