SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
