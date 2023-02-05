SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,423,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 276,183 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

