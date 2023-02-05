Simone Wu Sells 6,342 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 23rd, Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68.

On Monday, November 14th, Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44.

CHH stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $153.71.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

