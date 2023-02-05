SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $41.83 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

