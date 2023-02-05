Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.03 and last traded at $39.08. 78,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 346,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91.
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
