Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.03 and last traded at $39.08. 78,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 346,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.