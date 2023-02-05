SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Up 3.9%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €18.26 ($19.85) and last traded at €18.08 ($19.65). Approximately 8,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.40 ($18.91).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AM3D shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

SLM Solutions Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $406.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.15.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.