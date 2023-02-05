Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 532,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 103,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

