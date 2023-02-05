South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 232.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SJI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.