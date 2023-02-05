South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

SJI stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

