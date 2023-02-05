South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 203.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

