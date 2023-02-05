SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 233.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

