SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,690,000 after acquiring an additional 233,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $122.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

