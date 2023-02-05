SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,057.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,126,000 after buying an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

