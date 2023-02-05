St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

