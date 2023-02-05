Standex International’s (SXI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close. Benchmark also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Standex International has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $121.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

