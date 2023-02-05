Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.